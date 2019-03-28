Phocas Financial Corp. Purchases New Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)

Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16,530.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,610,881 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583,156 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRTX. BidaskClub upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. William Blair upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $183.85 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.44.

VRTX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $185.83. The company had a trading volume of 701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,646. The company has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.07 and a 52 week high of $195.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 68.81%. The company had revenue of $870.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 3,007 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.62, for a total transaction of $573,194.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 4,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.90, for a total value of $705,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,276,208.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,999 shares of company stock valued at $39,289,000 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/phocas-financial-corp-purchases-new-stake-in-vertex-pharmaceuticals-incorporated-vrtx.html.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.