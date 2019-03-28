Phocas Financial Corp. Buys Shares of 2,565 SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,197.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth $170,000.

KRE stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.10. 1,630,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,297,142. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $43.95 and a 1-year high of $66.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.2594 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

