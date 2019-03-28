Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Position Cut by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 0.4% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 132,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after buying an additional 15,643 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 83,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.14. The stock had a trading volume of 236,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,168,392. The firm has a market cap of $252.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.37 and a 1-year high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.89.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,573,558. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rady A. Johnson sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $357,831.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,450.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 317,526 shares of company stock worth $13,704,089 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

