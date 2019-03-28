Performance Shipping Inc (NASDAQ:DCIX)’s share price dropped 13.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.09. Approximately 2,453,672 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 970,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Performance Shipping (DCIX) Shares Down 13.5%” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/performance-shipping-dcix-shares-down-13-5.html.

About Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:DCIX)

Diana Containerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. It owns and operates containerships, as well as focuses on containership acquisition opportunities. The company also engages in the provision of time charter services. As of March 22, 2018, its fleet consisted of two panamax and four post-panamax containerships.

