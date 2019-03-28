Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB) Upgraded at Sandler O’Neill

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) was upgraded by analysts at Sandler O’Neill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PUB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Get Peoples Utah Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PUB stock opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $480.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.66. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.70.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.07 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 14.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Peoples Utah Bancorp news, Director Paul R. Gunther sold 13,188 shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $385,485.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,375 shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $41,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,937.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,566,749. Insiders own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 9.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the period. 37.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.