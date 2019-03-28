People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) Shares Bought by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 65.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,258 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,038 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 21,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 37,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on PBCT shares. BidaskClub raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. FIG Partners started coverage on People’s United Financial in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.70.

Shares of PBCT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.48. The company had a trading volume of 119,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,693. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $19.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.18.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $428.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. People’s United Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jerry Franklin sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $86,352.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,772.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Richards sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $111,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,219 shares of company stock worth $2,932,690. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

