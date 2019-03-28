Penumbra Inc (PEN) Insider Sells $8,803,850.00 in Stock

Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) insider Arani Bose sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total transaction of $8,803,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PEN opened at $149.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.79. Penumbra Inc has a fifty-two week low of $110.84 and a fifty-two week high of $167.35.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $120.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.93 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 4.42%. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Penumbra Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,280,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,024,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,045,000 after buying an additional 310,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,373,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 906,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,715,000 after buying an additional 239,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partner Fund Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 902,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,334,000 after buying an additional 177,497 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

