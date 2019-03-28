Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Sells 1,804 Shares of Black Knight Inc (BKI)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 0.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 357.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

BKI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Knight Equity initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “positive” rating and a $44.94 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.75 price target (up from $55.50) on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Black Knight from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.19.

Black Knight stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.11. The company had a trading volume of 896 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,257. Black Knight Inc has a 12-month low of $42.30 and a 12-month high of $56.45. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Black Knight had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $285.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Black Knight’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Black Knight Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

