Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 204,700 Green Plains Inc (GPRE)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 204,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter.

GPRE traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $16.80. The stock had a trading volume of 663 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,059. Green Plains Inc has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.89). Green Plains had a net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $827.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Green Plains’s payout ratio is -22.12%.

GPRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Green Plains from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

In other Green Plains news, EVP Anthony R. Vojslavek sold 1,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $30,333.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $80,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,740 shares in the company, valued at $771,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,759 shares of company stock valued at $719,462 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Green Plains Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

