Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Position Lifted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 129.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,330,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,260,000 after buying an additional 12,403,220 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 149.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,378,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224,806 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,896,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,618,000 after purchasing an additional 160,595 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 178.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,598,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,187,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,569,000 after purchasing an additional 395,982 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Sunday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

PEB stock opened at $31.00 on Thursday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.23. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $235.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.63%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 64 hotels, totaling approximately 15,400 guest rooms, located in 11 states and the District of Columbia, in the following markets: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; Minneapolis, Minnesota; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

