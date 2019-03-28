Peak Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,751 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 192,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $1,251,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,093,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $378,106,000 after purchasing an additional 287,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 17,677 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Loop Capital set a $125.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.42.

LOW stock opened at $108.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.16 and a 1 year high of $117.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.75 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 80.91% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.35%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

