Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Invests $228,000 in Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Duke Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,299,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,096,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in Duke Energy by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Duke Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 476,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $1,348,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa H. Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total transaction of $174,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,143.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,878 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.96. The stock had a trading volume of 359,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,364. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $91.67. The company has a market capitalization of $65.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $0.9275 dividend. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.60%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.08.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

