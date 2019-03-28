PC Connection, Inc. (CNXN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $640.19 Million

Brokerages expect PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) to post $640.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PC Connection’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $630.57 million to $649.80 million. PC Connection reported sales of $624.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PC Connection will report full year sales of $2.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PC Connection.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $709.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.49 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. PC Connection’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNXN. BidaskClub lowered PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Sidoti lowered PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

In related news, Director Joseph A. Baute sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $108,576.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,944. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph A. Baute sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $37,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,200 shares of company stock worth $764,898 over the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in PC Connection by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in PC Connection by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PC Connection by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in PC Connection by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in PC Connection by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,894. The firm has a market cap of $965.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. PC Connection has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $43.05.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

