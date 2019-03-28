Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Shares Sold by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 66.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 40,463 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Paypal from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Paypal to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.15.

In related news, COO William J. Ready sold 29,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.33, for a total value of $2,651,850.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,945,626.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total value of $347,255.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,521.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 280,295 shares of company stock valued at $26,469,952. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $103.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $120.92 billion, a PE ratio of 57.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $70.22 and a 12-month high of $104.56.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

