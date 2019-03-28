Pattern Energy Group Inc (PEGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.69 Million

Analysts forecast that Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) will announce $153.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pattern Energy Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $147.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $158.26 million. Pattern Energy Group posted sales of $111.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pattern Energy Group will report full year sales of $586.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $527.00 million to $637.31 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $634.77 million, with estimates ranging from $564.00 million to $745.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pattern Energy Group.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.34). Pattern Energy Group had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Pattern Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEGI shares. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Pattern Energy Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other Pattern Energy Group news, insider Esben W. Pedersen sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $25,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Shugart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,543 shares of company stock valued at $267,842. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Pattern Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pattern Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 2,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Pattern Energy Group stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.90. 53,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,315. Pattern Energy Group has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.422 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.55%.

About Pattern Energy Group

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

