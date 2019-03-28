Parkside Advisors LLC Sells 1,163 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Parkside Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.4% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,424.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 112.7% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 175.2% during the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $80.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $338.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $87.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.43. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $71.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.53%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.52.

WARNING: “Parkside Advisors LLC Sells 1,163 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/parkside-advisors-llc-sells-1163-shares-of-exxon-mobil-co-xom.html.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.