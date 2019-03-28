Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH) Position Lowered by WealthTrust Fairport LLC

WealthTrust Fairport LLC trimmed its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the period. WealthTrust Fairport LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $172.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.63.

In other news, Director Candy M. Obourn sold 926 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.18, for a total transaction of $150,178.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Todd M. Leombruno sold 784 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.55, for a total transaction of $139,199.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,203.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,814,218 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PH traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $168.34. 19,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,603. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1 year low of $140.82 and a 1 year high of $193.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.47.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.17%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/parker-hannifin-corp-ph-position-lowered-by-wealthtrust-fairport-llc.html.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.