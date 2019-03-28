Park National Co. (PRK) Short Interest Up 9.1% in March

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 457,884 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the February 28th total of 419,598 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,873 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.1 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRK. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Park National in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th.

Get Park National alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PRK opened at $94.44 on Thursday. Park National has a twelve month low of $79.27 and a twelve month high of $119.00.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $96.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.91 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This is a positive change from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th.

In other Park National news, Director Timothy S. Mclain sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.62, for a total value of $107,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Park National by 8.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Park National by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,164,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,966,000 after acquiring an additional 35,854 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park National by 2.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 26,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Park National by 18.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Park National by 68.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the period.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Park National Co. (PRK) Short Interest Up 9.1% in March” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/park-national-co-prk-short-interest-up-9-1-in-march.html.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.