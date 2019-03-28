Parallel Mining (PAL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Parallel Mining Corp (CVE:PAL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 15000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47.
Parallel Mining Company Profile (CVE:PAL)
Parallel Mining Corp. evaluates, acquires, explores for, develops, and exploits base and precious metal properties in Canada and Africa. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Mane II property covering an area of 163 square kilometers located in the Kaya-Goren greenstone belt in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.
