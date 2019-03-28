Paloma Partners Management Co Raises Holdings in Cabot Corp (CBT)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Cabot were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Cabot by 12.7% during the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 25,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 7.4% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 189,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,854,000 after buying an additional 12,959 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,112,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $320,657,000 after buying an additional 47,083 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,194,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,302,000 after buying an additional 120,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 399,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,175,000 after buying an additional 82,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

Shares of CBT opened at $40.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cabot Corp has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $67.80.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.50 million. Cabot had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cabot Corp will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is 32.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.80.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Paloma Partners Management Co Raises Holdings in Cabot Corp (CBT)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/paloma-partners-management-co-raises-holdings-in-cabot-corp-cbt.html.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.