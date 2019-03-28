Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases New Position in Synaptics, Incorporated (SYNA)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,664 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Synaptics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Synaptics by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,511,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,194,000 after buying an additional 295,956 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Synaptics by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 288,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,720,000 after buying an additional 148,594 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 481,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,982,000 after purchasing an additional 134,800 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 179.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $36.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Synaptics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $55.25.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $425.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.54 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 15.38%. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synaptics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.64.

In other Synaptics news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $414,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,200.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

