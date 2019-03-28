Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $276,000 in J C Penney Company Inc (JCP) Stock

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 265,800 shares of the department store operator’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in J C Penney by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in J C Penney by 221.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 317,738 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 218,871 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in J C Penney by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 145,414 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 43,040 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in J C Penney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Tilden Park Management I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J C Penney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JCP. B. Riley set a $2.00 price objective on J C Penney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on J C Penney in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.78.

JCP stock opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.27. J C Penney Company Inc has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $471.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.10.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The department store operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. J C Penney had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 24.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J C Penney Company Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J C Penney Company Profile

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, home furnishings, and large appliances; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, custom decorating, and home services.

