Paloma Partners Management Co Boosts Holdings in Nike Inc (NKE)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,559 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Nike by 6,517.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,283,152 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 34,749,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nike by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,268,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,395,928,000 after buying an additional 3,592,186 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $224,658,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 352.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,839,908 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $325,317,000 after buying an additional 2,991,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 2,572.6% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,791,717 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $151,794,000 after buying an additional 1,724,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $11,052,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,687,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,361,745.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $1,455,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 816,500 shares of company stock valued at $63,317,465. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nike stock opened at $83.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Nike Inc has a one year low of $63.21 and a one year high of $88.59.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie set a $98.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $75.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $69.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.93.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Paloma Partners Management Co Boosts Holdings in Nike Inc (NKE)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/paloma-partners-management-co-boosts-holdings-in-nike-inc-nke.html.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.