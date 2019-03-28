Pagegroup PLC (PAGE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pagegroup PLC (LON:PAGE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 601 ($7.85).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.71) target price on shares of Pagegroup in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pagegroup in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th.

Pagegroup stock opened at GBX 463.60 ($6.06) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31. Pagegroup has a twelve month low of GBX 424.20 ($5.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 627.50 ($8.20).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a GBX 9 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Pagegroup’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

In other news, insider Kelvin Stagg sold 19,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.27), for a total transaction of £91,819.20 ($119,978.05). Also, insider Stephen Ingham sold 128,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 485 ($6.34), for a total transaction of £625,591.80 ($817,446.49).

About Pagegroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

