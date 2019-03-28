PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.88.

PACW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PacWest Bancorp to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on PacWest Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PACW opened at $37.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.55. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.16 and a 52 week high of $55.86.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $295.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.05 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 35.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 19th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.