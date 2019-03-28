Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 689,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,313,000 after buying an additional 182,809 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,557 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 12.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPBI opened at $26.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $43.20.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $122.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.76 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 25.76%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.06%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PPBI. BidaskClub cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. FIG Partners restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

In related news, Chairman Steven R. Gardner sold 43,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $1,302,567.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 234,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,027,609.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

