Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $121.90 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will post sales of $121.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $125.00 million and the lowest is $118.40 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported sales of $88.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $506.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $495.30 million to $516.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $542.03 million, with estimates ranging from $524.90 million to $563.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $122.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. FIG Partners reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,403. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $43.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.06%.

In related news, Chairman Steven R. Gardner sold 43,535 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $1,302,567.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 234,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,027,609.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPBI. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2,206.1% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.