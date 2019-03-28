P H Glatfelter Co (GLT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on May 1st

P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd.

P H Glatfelter has increased its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. P H Glatfelter has a payout ratio of 63.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect P H Glatfelter to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.2%.

Get P H Glatfelter alerts:

GLT opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.20 million, a P/E ratio of 65.95, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.75. P H Glatfelter has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $229.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.89 million. P H Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 14.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.87%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that P H Glatfelter will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised P H Glatfelter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut P H Glatfelter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on P H Glatfelter from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/p-h-glatfelter-co-glt-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-13-on-may-1st.html.

About P H Glatfelter

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty papers and engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for P H Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P H Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.