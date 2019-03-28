Owens-Illinois Inc (OI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.24.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Owens-Illinois from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Owens-Illinois to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.72 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th.

In related news, insider Timothy M. Connors sold 44,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $874,178.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,452.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Moyano Giancarlo Currarino sold 57,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $1,132,780.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,837.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Owens-Illinois during the fourth quarter worth about $21,545,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Owens-Illinois by 266.0% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,503,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,925,000 after buying an additional 1,092,905 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Owens-Illinois by 1,600.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,085,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,021,967 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Owens-Illinois during the fourth quarter worth about $10,877,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Owens-Illinois by 877.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 551,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after buying an additional 494,978 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OI stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $19.01. 12,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,817. Owens-Illinois has a twelve month low of $15.67 and a twelve month high of $22.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Owens-Illinois had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Owens-Illinois will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

