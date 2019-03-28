Ormat Technologies (ORA) versus ENEVA S A/S (ENEVY) Head to Head Contrast

ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY) and Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ENEVA S A/S and Ormat Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENEVA S A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Ormat Technologies 0 3 1 0 2.25

Ormat Technologies has a consensus price target of $66.33, indicating a potential upside of 19.41%. Given Ormat Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ormat Technologies is more favorable than ENEVA S A/S.

Dividends

Ormat Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. ENEVA S A/S does not pay a dividend. Ormat Technologies pays out 21.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.4% of Ormat Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Ormat Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

ENEVA S A/S has a beta of -33.89, indicating that its share price is 3,489% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ormat Technologies has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ENEVA S A/S and Ormat Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENEVA S A/S $852.46 million 1.77 $29.90 million N/A N/A Ormat Technologies $719.27 million 3.92 $97.97 million $2.08 26.71

Ormat Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ENEVA S A/S.

Profitability

This table compares ENEVA S A/S and Ormat Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENEVA S A/S 15.05% 8.86% 4.35% Ormat Technologies 10.17% 5.84% 2.79%

Summary

Ormat Technologies beats ENEVA S A/S on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ENEVA S A/S Company Profile

Eneva S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in Brazil. It generates electricity through coal, natural gas, hydro, and solar energy. The company has an operational installed capacity of 2.2 GWs. It also engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas; and energy trading activities. The company was formerly known as MPX Energia S.A. and changed its name to Eneva S.A. in October 2013. Eneva S.A. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc. engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business worldwide. The company operates through Electricity and Product segments. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. This segment also offers energy storage, demand response, and energy management related services. The Product segment designs, manufactures, and sells equipment for geothermal and recovered energy-based electricity generation, such as fossil fuel powered turbo-generators and heavy duty direct-current generators. This segment also provides services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants. The Product segment serves contractors; developers, owners, and operators of geothermal power plants; and owners and operators of interstate natural gas pipelines, gas processing plants, and cement plants, as well as companies in other energy-intensive industrial processes. Ormat Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

