Oritani Financial (ORIT) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oritani Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th.

Get Oritani Financial alerts:

ORIT opened at $16.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Oritani Financial has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $18.01. The company has a market capitalization of $755.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.63.

Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Oritani Financial had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $27.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oritani Financial will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Philip Wyks sold 6,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $113,948.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ann Jetton sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $287,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,156 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORIT. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Oritani Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Oritani Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Oritani Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Oritani Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 60,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Oritani Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Oritani Financial Company Profile

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers. The company accepts a range of deposit products, such as non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Oritani Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oritani Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.