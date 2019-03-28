Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday. They currently have $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Orchard Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It offers medical research, gene therapy and inherited disorder treatment services which transforms the lives of patients with serious and life-threatening rare diseases through autologous ex vivo gene therapies. Orchard Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ORTX. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.40.

ORTX stock opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. Orchard Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.73.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORTX. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $321,012,000. RA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $76,227,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $15,730,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $14,550,000. Finally, Foresite Capital Management IV LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $10,513,000. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

