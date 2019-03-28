Opus Bank (OPB) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
OPB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Opus Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.
NASDAQ OPB opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. Opus Bank has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $663.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Opus Bank by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,251,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,688,000 after purchasing an additional 143,254 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,500,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,983,000 after acquiring an additional 172,485 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,260,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,535,000 after acquiring an additional 81,568 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,260,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,535,000 after acquiring an additional 81,568 shares during the period. Finally, Shoals Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Opus Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,754,000. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Opus Bank
Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
