Opus Bank (OPB) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

OPB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Opus Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Opus Bank alerts:

NASDAQ OPB opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. Opus Bank has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $663.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Opus Bank had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $53.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Opus Bank will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Opus Bank by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,251,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,688,000 after purchasing an additional 143,254 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,500,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,983,000 after acquiring an additional 172,485 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,260,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,535,000 after acquiring an additional 81,568 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,260,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,535,000 after acquiring an additional 81,568 shares during the period. Finally, Shoals Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Opus Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,754,000. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Opus Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opus Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.