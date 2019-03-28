Oppenheimer Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for CarMax, Inc (KMX)

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for CarMax in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.69 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.72. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. Buckingham Research raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Wedbush set a $70.00 price objective on shares of CarMax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CarMax to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $63.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.52. CarMax has a 12 month low of $55.24 and a 12 month high of $81.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 34.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 6.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,077,000 after buying an additional 12,901 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 9.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 361,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,014,000 after buying an additional 29,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 4.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

