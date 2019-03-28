Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on EOG Resources (EOG)

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $108.00 price target on the energy exploration company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of EOG Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EOG Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $117.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.00.

EOG stock opened at $94.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.26. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $82.04 and a 12 month high of $133.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy exploration company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

In other news, EVP Ezra Y. Yacob sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total value of $235,862.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,528.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $113,114.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,052 shares in the company, valued at $10,478,138.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $647,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 28,500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,096,170 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $357,227,000 after purchasing an additional 290,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

