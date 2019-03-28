Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share (OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $82.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target (down from $98.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

OLLI opened at $83.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $54.70 and a twelve month high of $97.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $393.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 796.7% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO Mark L. Butler sold 95,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $7,673,675.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,528,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,538,443.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $341,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,581.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,538 shares of company stock worth $22,653,629 over the last quarter. 20.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

