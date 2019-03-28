OFG Bancorp (OFG) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,565,378 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,027 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.80% of OFG Bancorp worth $108,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 487.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 92,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 77,075 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 13.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 374,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after buying an additional 43,680 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 618,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,985,000 after buying an additional 32,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,713,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,975,000 after buying an additional 13,272 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OFG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE OFG opened at $19.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $21.64.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $106.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.30 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.42%.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; and financial planning, investment brokerage, corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

