ODEM (ODE) Trading Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last week, ODEM has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One ODEM token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00004150 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and Ethfinex. ODEM has a market capitalization of $38.59 million and approximately $649,062.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007621 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00413561 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.01593944 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00229133 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006180 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00001252 BTC.

About ODEM

ODEM’s genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,296,136 tokens. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODEM’s official website is odem.io . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

