OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) Shares Sold by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC lowered its stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 327,133 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 23,480 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.68% of OceanFirst Financial worth $7,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,458 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 29,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,581 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,527. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.76. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $70.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.11 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 23.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 46,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $1,170,994.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Grace Vallacchi sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $42,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,350,695. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OCFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. OceanFirst Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

