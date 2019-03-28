Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OXY. Cowen began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a market perform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.56.

OXY opened at $66.35 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $56.83 and a fifty-two week high of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $2,435,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $4,604,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1,754.1% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 129,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,920,000 after buying an additional 122,067 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 67.4% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Gas, Chemical and Midstream & Marketing. The Oil & Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls.

