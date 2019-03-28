Ocado Group (OCDO) Trading 4.5% Higher

Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO)’s share price traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,333.50 ($17.42) and last traded at GBX 1,312.50 ($17.15). 425,176 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,950,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,255.50 ($16.41).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt raised Ocado Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) in a report on Tuesday. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 969.44 ($12.67).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion and a PE ratio of -187.10.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

