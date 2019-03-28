nVent Electric PLC (NVT) Receives $28.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

NVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Buckingham Research began coverage on nVent Electric in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,597,000 after acquiring an additional 151,472 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 31.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 51,761 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 64.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 416,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after acquiring an additional 163,222 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 23,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 9.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 342,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after acquiring an additional 28,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $26.58 on Monday. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $29.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). nVent Electric had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $568.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.23%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

