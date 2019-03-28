Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NMZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.42

Shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NYSE:NMZ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.42 and last traded at $13.42, with a volume of 4639 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0595 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. This is a positive change from Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 44,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 14,915 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NYSE:NMZ)

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

