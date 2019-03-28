Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NID) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.12

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.12 and last traded at $13.12, with a volume of 237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 560,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 113,034 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 393,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 52,142 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 126,199 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 104,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 33,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd in the 4th quarter valued at $1,133,000.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

