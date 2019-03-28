Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 88,929 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 385,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,929 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Caterpillar worth $49,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 117.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 183,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,978,000 after purchasing an additional 99,280 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 21.3% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 54,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 10.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 495,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,647,000 after purchasing an additional 45,011 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 272.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. UBS Group lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $171.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.36.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $131.20 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.06 and a 1 year high of $161.60. The company has a market cap of $75.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.43). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 88,929 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/nuveen-asset-management-llc-acquires-88929-shares-of-caterpillar-inc-cat.html.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.