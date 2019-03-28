Nutanix (NTNX) & Docusign (DOCU) Head to Head Contrast

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) and Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Nutanix and Docusign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutanix -31.41% -90.83% -20.40% Docusign -60.84% -97.06% -33.79%

This table compares Nutanix and Docusign’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutanix $1.16 billion 5.83 -$297.16 million ($1.69) -21.88 Docusign $700.97 million 12.23 -$426.46 million ($2.90) -17.89

Nutanix has higher revenue and earnings than Docusign. Nutanix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Docusign, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nutanix and Docusign, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutanix 1 7 13 0 2.57 Docusign 0 4 8 0 2.67

Nutanix currently has a consensus target price of $54.69, indicating a potential upside of 47.92%. Docusign has a consensus target price of $61.55, indicating a potential upside of 18.63%. Given Nutanix’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nutanix is more favorable than Docusign.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.8% of Nutanix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of Docusign shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of Nutanix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nutanix beats Docusign on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics. The company offers Acropolis, an open platform comprising hyperconvergence, native virtualization, enterprise storage, virtual networking, and platform services; and Prism, an end-to-end consumer-grade management plane providing management and analytics across its software products and services. It also provides Nutanix Calm that offers native application orchestration, automation, and lifecycle management to its enterprise cloud platform. In addition, the company offers Beam, a multi-cloud optimization service; and Frame, a desktop-as-a-service. It serves customers in a range of industries, including automotive, consumer goods, education, energy, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media, public sector, retail, technology, and telecommunications, as well as service providers. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc. provides cloud based transaction products and services in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It serves large enterprises, sole proprietorships, small- to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company was 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

