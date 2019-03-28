Nucor Co. (NUE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.67.

NUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Nucor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th.

In other Nucor news, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 87,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $5,293,841.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,620,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 377,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,558,000 after purchasing an additional 185,842 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

NUE stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.62. 1,491,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,491,985. Nucor has a 1 year low of $49.79 and a 1 year high of $68.84. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Nucor had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nucor will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

