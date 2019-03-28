NRG Metals (NGZ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.05

NRG Metals Inc (CVE:NGZ)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 133620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09.

NRG Metals Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of lithium brine projects in Argentina. It holds interests in the Hombre Muerto North lithium project covering approximately 3,287 hectares located in Salar del Hombre Muerto; and the Salar Escondido Lithium project totaling approximately 29,180 hectares located in Catamarca province.

