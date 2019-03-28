NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) Short Interest Update

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,062,381 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the February 28th total of 9,965,974 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,821,913 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a report on Friday, January 25th.

In related news, VP David A. Ottewell sold 22,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $98,249.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 608,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,647,149. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clynton R. Nauman sold 73,634 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $290,854.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 320,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,481.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 188,643 shares of company stock valued at $754,564.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,610 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 120,233 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,985 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of NG stock opened at $4.35 on Thursday. NovaGold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

