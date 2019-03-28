Nostrum Oil & Gas (NOG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 9th.

Shares of NOG opened at GBX 97.40 ($1.27) on Tuesday. Nostrum Oil & Gas has a one year low of GBX 91.50 ($1.20) and a one year high of GBX 321.50 ($4.20). The stock has a market capitalization of $179.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.58.

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

